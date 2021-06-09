Former Memorial, Blugold golfer sets course record

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Established in 1901, the Eau Claire Golf & Country Club has seen some impressive scores, but none were more impressive than the score former Memorial High School and UW-Eau Claire golfer Cole Stark posted last Wednesday.

Stark set what is believed to be a new course record of 62 - nine strokes under par. On the front nine, Stark shot a 2-under 33. On the back nine he took off, shooting a 7-under 29, including an eagle on holes 13 and 18.

Stark was playing with three of his friends, and everyone in the group knew he was approaching the course record, except for him.

"I really didn't think about it," Stark said. "It was one of those days where I was enjoying my round with the people I was playing with. I rolled in a 30-footer on [hole] 15, and that's kind of when I was like, 'Oh, here we go, baby.'"

"If there is a guy to do it, it would be Cole," said Tyler Bohmke, head golf professional at the Eau Claire Golf & Country Club. "I think the record will stand for quite some time, honestly."

Prior to his round, Stark said his previous best at the course was 66 - a number he's shot 10 times.