For infrastructure deal, Biden eyes ‘multiple paths forward’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pursuing “multiple paths forward” as he looks to muscle his big infrastructure package through Congress. Biden cut off talks with a core group of Republicans when it became clear they were too far apart on a deal. He then started new talks with a bipartisan group of 10 senators and instructed Democratic leaders to prepare to act on their own, if needed. It’s an approach that shows the perils ahead but also the various paths for a deal. It may take all of them to put Biden’s ideas for a multitrillion-dollar investment into law.