Ferrari taps European chip-maker executive as new CEO

MILAN (AP) — Luxury sports carmaker Ferrari has tapped Benedetto Vigna, an Italian executive at Europe’s largest semiconductor chipmaker, as its new CEO. The company announced Wednesday that Vigna, 52, will join Ferrari in September from Geneva-based STMicroelectronics. He worked there for 26 years, most recently running its most profitable operating business, its analog, micro-electromechanical systems and sensors group. The appointment signals Ferrari’s focus on new technologies shaping an automotive world in transition, as the importance of electric powertrains, autonomous driving technologies and in-car connectivity is growing.