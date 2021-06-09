Eau Claire is on record watch again Thursday as heat wave continues

Earlier in the week when Eau Claire's temps were warmest, the daily records were even warmer. However, Eau Claire's Wednesday high tied a 110 year old record high of 94 set in 1911.

Tomorrow is also on record watch, with a forecast high of 96, which would exceed the daily record of 95 set in 1973.

Highs were fairly consistent across Western Wisconsin in the low to mid 90s, though a few spots did fall just short of the 90 degree mark. Humidity was not as high as yesterday, meaning it didn't feel as warm.

Tomorrow's weather setup looks similar to yesterday where highs and feels like temps got into the mid to upper 90s with dew points in the mid to upper 70s.

Like yesterday, that even hotter and more humid air will result in pop up thunderstorms, of which a few could become strong to possibly severe mainly north of highway 29.

This is happening because moisture is pooling ahead of a cold front that will arrive later in the day on Friday. Friday will have the best chance for organized showers and storms ahead of that cold front's passage and will come in the form of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Once the front passes, humidity will fall quickly. Temps will remain warm this weekend, but the humidity will not be nearly as bad with dew points expected to be comfortably in the 40s and 50s.