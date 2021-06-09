Eau Claire driving instructor sees both sides of proposal to eliminate drivers test

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The required road test for teens to get their drivers license might be a thing of a past in Wisconsin.

The state budget committee on Tuesday passed a proposal made by Governor Tony Evers that would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to have their in-person driver test at the DMV be waived.



There are restrictions, though. The waiver is only available for students who have completed a driver's education course, which includes 30 hours of class time and six hours of supervised behind-the-wheel training.

"It definitely benefits some students, especially how backed up the scheduling can be on road tests," said Ryan Hammett, owner of Accountable Driver Education in Eau Claire. "But the challenges are, it's definitely going to put some students out there who maybe shouldn't be driving yet who are not ready for that."

Teenagers, or their parents, who want to make sure they're totally ready before hitting the road can still choose to take the DMV driving test.



The driving test waiver began last spring to limit the amount of in-person driving exams due to the pandemic. The new waiver, if it passes the full legislature, will go into effect next year.