Durand, Eleva-Strum punch tickets to D3 state golf tourney

FREDERIC (WQOW)- Durand has been a force all year long on the links, and they proved it on Wednesday with Eleva-Strum not far behind.

The Panthers won the Division 3 sectional meet at Frederic Golf Course by a whopping 30 strokes. Eleva-Strum took second, and both teams officially qualify for the state meet. Their own Nick Higley topped the individual scorecards with a 70 on the day.

Both teams will play at the state meet in Wisconsin Dells on Monday and Tuesday.

You can view the full results of the Division 3 Frederic Sectional here.