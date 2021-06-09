Record heat watch with isolated T-storms; relief coming soon

Copy, paste, repeat. The heat wave isn't going anywhere as we keep our streak of 90s alive.

We're on a 5+ day streak of 90s now, with what looks like 3 to 4 more possible by the end of the week. Last time we had 5+ days of 90 or hotter was last summer. But prior to that, we hadn't had 5 days of 90+ in a row since 2012.

Wednesday will be hot and humid again with high temperatures near 93 and dew points in the mid 60s. Heat indices will again reach the mid to upper 90s for a few hours in the afternoon.

We're on record watch too for this day in history. The record in jeopardy is over 100 years old.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible once again Wednesday night as heat and humidity peak, causing the atmosphere to "pop". Meaning, a few of those brief but strong storms will develop like Tuesday.

That'll essentially be the same story for Thursday and Friday too. Thursday, we may see a few isolated severe storms in the afternoon. As of now, just strong straight line winds are the main threat.

A cold front will try to knock out the humidity for the weekend but temperatures will still be in the 80s through next week. We'll finally get some of that relief from the humidity on Saturday.