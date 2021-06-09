Skip to Content

Colfax tops Regis in softball regional, other Wednesday scores

9:30 pm High School SportsPrep SportsSportTop Sports Stories
colfax softball

(WQOW)- Eau Claire Regis looked to make a run through the postseason softball tournaments, but their season came to an early end in a loss to Colfax 10-3 on Wednesday.

The loss eliminates Regis from the playoffs, while Colfax will move on to play Glenwood City on Monday.

OTHER WIAA REGIONAL SOFTBALL SCORES

  • Greenwood/Loyal 6, Independence/Gilmanton 3
  • Stanley-Boyd 8, Webster/Siren 4
  • Ladysmith 7, Chequamegon 4
  • Gilman 15, Clear Lake 0 (4 innings)
  • Aquinas 6, Ossei-Fairchild 12
  • Boyceville 13, Spring Valley 6
  • Arcadia 5, St. Croix Central 2
  • Durand 18, Whitehall 3 (4 innings)

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Eau Claire North 0, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 4

Evan Hong

More Stories

Skip to content