Cole spins a win as Stanton powers Yankees past Twins 9-6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gerrit Cole got back on track with six sharp innings, and Giancarlo Stanton hit two of the New York Yankees’ four home runs to fuel a 9-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Cole won for the first time in three starts. He allowed solo homers to Jorge Polanco and Miguel Sanó. Cole reserved two of his nine strikeouts for Josh Donaldson, who recently questioned whether Cole and other pitchers have unfairly helped their cause with sticky substances. Aaron Judge and Miguel Andújar also took Twins starter Randy Dobnak deep. Polanco added a two-run homer in the ninth.