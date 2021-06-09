‘Breakfast in the Valley’ returns Friday with new format

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We're just a few days away from the annual Breakfast in the Valley event, returning after being canceled last year.

The breakfast, put on by the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce, aims to give people enjoyable meals while also celebrating the area agricultural community.



This year they are switching things up by doing a drive-thru and giving people a box of food. All the products in the boxes will be from local farms, creameries or businesses. Breakfast in the Valley coordinator Kaylynn Stahlbusch said this year's theme, "keeping the tradition alive," is all about how glad they are to be back.

"When we started planning, our marketing group got together and said 'let's do a motto of "keeping the tradition alive'" which I just really love because we were able to bring back so many of our area partners, the volunteers that help put this thing together, and just gave them a sense of duty to bring this back even though it looks different this year," Stahlbusch said.

The boxes do need to be ordered ahead of time, with Thursday evening as the deadline. Click or tap here to order your box.