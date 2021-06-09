AP source: US to buy 500M Pfizer vaccines to share globally

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. will buy 500 million more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to share through the COVAX alliance for donation to 92 lower income countries and the African Union over the next year, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

President Joe Biden was set to make the announcement Thursday in a speech before the start of Group of Seven summit.

According to the person, 200 million doses -- enough to fully protect 100 million people -- would be shared this year, with the balance to be donated in the first half of 2022.

