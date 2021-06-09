40 years since first diagnosis of AIDS in the United States

(WQOW) - This past weekend marked 40 years since the first diagnosis of AIDS in The United States.

During the HIV/AIDS epidemic, a severe stigma surrounding gay men was formed and is still a problem seen today.

HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, is a sexually transmitted virus that attacks the body's immune system. If not treated, HIV can lead to its most severe stage of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, commonly known as AIDS.

According to the CDC, without treatment, people with AIDS typically live for only three years.



A stigma was formed toward gay men, stemming from CDC research that proves anal sex to be the riskiest form of intercourse when it comes to contracting HIV. But health officials said this fact is just science, not bigotry.

"It's really just the anatomy and physiology of anal sex," said Abby Hinz, a public health nurse at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. "It has nothing to do with men who have sex with men, it's all about the type of sex and the way that the virus or bacteria can get into the other person's body."

Medically based, but poorly portrayed, the first diagnosis of AIDS in the U.S. created a stigma toward gay men that's still present, even 40 years later.



On June 5, 1981, the first AIDS diagnosis brought with it dangerous myths and rumors that unfurled into the stigma we know today.

"Gay men at the time were afraid," said Dan Bennett-Hardy, the vice president of operations for the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center. "They were afraid for their lives, they were afraid of what people would think just because they're gay."

The fear of homosexuals became systemic.

From 1987 until 2010, there was a ban on travelers that were HIV positive. From 1985 until 2015, a lifetime blood donation ban was placed on men who have sex with men. Even today, blood donation centers require a year-long period of abstinence from male anal sex.

"My sexuality should not be one of the things that would disqualify me [from donating]," said Bennett-Hardy.

Bennett-Hardy's father often donated plasma. So on the anniversary of his dad's death, Bennett-Hardy decided to do the same. That is until he was turned away on the basis of his sexual activity.

"I felt like dirt. I felt the worst that I think I'd felt in a very long time," Bennett-Hardy said. "I didn't know what to do, I didn't know where to turn, I just felt like I wasn't worthy, I wasn't worth what this was."

Still, Bennett-Hardy said while some positives have come out of the last 40 years, such as an increase in STI testing and education of the virus, there's still more to be done in diminishing this harmful stigma.

"We need to work with health care professionals to make sure we're being treated adequately and respectfully and at the same level as everybody else," Bennett-Hardy said.

Bennett-Hardy added if anyone in the community is HIV-positive and is in need of support, or has questions, to reach out to the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center. For a list of places where you can be tested for HIV, click or tap here.