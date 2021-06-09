2 police officers protecting Pakistan polio team shot dead

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say gunmen on a motorcycle have shot and killed two police officers assigned to protect polio vaccination workers in northwest Pakistan before fleeing. The attack happened in the district of Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as the officers returned to a police station after providing security for the polio team. No one claimed responsibility for the attack, which came two days after Pakistan launched a nationwide drive to eradicate the crippling disease by the end of the year. Police say a search for the attackers was underway and all the polio workers are safe.