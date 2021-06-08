Woman sentenced for false 911 calls sparking fatal drug raid

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison for making false 911 calls that ultimately resulted in a 2019 drug raid by Houston police that killed both homeowners. Patricia Garcia is the first person who has been sentenced in connection with the deadly raid in which Dennis Tuttle and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, were fatally shot on Jan. 28, 2019. During a federal court hearing Tuesday, Garcia apologized for making the calls, saying she “never meant for anyone … to die the way they did.” Her attorney said Garcia Garcia has a long history of mental illness and drug abuse. But U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. said he didn’t believe Garcia was truly remorseful and had been callous in what she had done.