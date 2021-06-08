Ways to cool pets down this summer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You may notice your dog is panting a bit more this week, which is no surprise, given temperatures hitting highs in the 80s and 90s. Luckily, we don't have fur coats, but these pups aren't as fortunate.

Dr. Matthew Schaefer with Eau Claire Animal Hospital said when it comes to heat exhaustion and your pets, there are a few key signs to look out for.

"They'll start panting heavily, they'll start drooling, their tongue will be hanging out, sometimes they will be extending their neck," Schaefer said.

Dr. Schaefer said in the rare instance an animal collapses, bring them into an animal hospital immediately because they're showing signs of heatstroke.

To prevent heat exhaustion, Schaefer suggested exercising your animal in the morning or night, always having fresh water and shade available, running the air conditioning or turning on the fan, and of course, never leaving your pet alone in the car.

He added cats and dogs can't sweat, so it's even more important to keep them cool.