US education secretary promotes vaccine efforts at colleges

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration’s top education official visited a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at a Detroit-area college. It’s part of a White House effort to encourage similar efforts across the country. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says it’s “all hands on deck.” He stopped Tuesday at Henry Ford College in Dearborn. Cardona also talked about the Biden administration’s COVID-19 College Challenge, in which colleges and universities commit to working to get their communities vaccinated. The challenge is part of President Joe Biden’s effort to get at least one dose into 70% of American adults by July 4.