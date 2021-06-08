Two suspects arrested in connection to Eau Claire shooting in April

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire police have arrested two people in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened back in April.

Law enforcement responded to the 2400 block of Sessions Street on Eau Claire's south side for a "drive-by-style shooting" on April 8. Witnesses say shots were fired from one vehicle toward another. No one was injured.



According to the Eau Claire Police Department, on Friday June 4, one of the suspects, 20 year old Lefon Cantrell, voluntarily came to the police station to speak with investigators about his involvement in the case.

While speaking outside the police department Cantrell ran away, going into the Chippewa River near the Lake Street bridge.



Negotiators were called to assist and spoke to Cantrell for roughly three hours. Eventually, he came to shore and was taken into custody.



On the same day, police arrested a 17 year old.



Cantrell is charged with first degree reckless endangerment of safety, endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm party to a crime, disarming a firearm from a vehicle, escape, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.



The 17 year old is also charged with first degree reckless endangerment of safety, endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm party to a crime, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle party to a crime.



Both suspects were in court Tuesday morning for an initial appearance.



Police say they are not searching for other suspects, and believe this incident was not at random.