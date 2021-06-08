There is a solar eclipse on Thursday; here is how you can watch

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thursday morning will open with some awe as a partial solar eclipse will be visible in our area.

The eclipse will be able to be seen in the early morning sunrise in the east, as the moon passes in between the earth and the sun.

To view the eclipse, it is highly recommended that you wear eclipse glasses before looking at the sun. Those can be purchased either online or from local retailers. NASA alternatively recommends welder's glasses with a rating of 14 or higher.

"You're going to have to get up pretty early," said News 18 Daybreak Meteorologist Justin Esterly. "So, our sunrise is going to be around 5:19 on June 10 in the morning and the eclipse will be going on at that time as the sun comes up you will be able to see part of the sun being blocked by that moon. So, the point is that we're actually not going to see the maximum part of it though. So, it may be only be a clip of the side of the sun that is not fully showing. "

Again, it is not safe to stare directly at the sun without eclipse glasses.

Regular sunglasses will not provide enough protection.

The next full eclipse will be in two years on October 14, 2023.