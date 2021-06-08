Teen in shootout with Florida deputies ordered held

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl who escaped a juvenile facility in Florida and broke into a home with a cache of weapons was ordered held in detention for 21 days until she has another hearing. The teen was wounded in a shootout with Florida deputies last week after she and a 12-year-old boy who also escaped from the facility broke into the home. She made her first appearance before a judge in Volusia County on Tuesday from a bed. She was initially hospitalized and required surgery but has since been transferred to a juvenile detention center where she is still undergoing medical care.