Sticky situation? Cole says spin rate drop due to mechanics

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole says the recent drop in spin rate of his pitches was due to mechanical flaws. The three-time All-Star sidestepped a recent accusation that he cut back on sticky substances amid a Major League Baseball crackdown. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson questioned the timing of Cole’s spin rate drop in light of the news of the suspension of four minor league pitchers for using illegal substances on the mound. Cole says he welcomes dialogue about how to make the game as fair as possible.