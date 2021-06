At 855 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of

Independence, or 10 miles southeast of Mondovi, moving southwest at

15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Mondovi, Modena, Eleva, Waumandee, Gilmanton, Montana, Chimney Rock,

Cream, Mondovi Airfield, Elk Creek, The Big Swamp Area, The Borst

Valley Area, Praag, Walek Knob, Urne and Lookout.