Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 6:32PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 632 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of

Westboro, or 17 miles northwest of Medford. The storm is nearly

stationary.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

North Twin Lake, The Mondeaux Flowage and County Roads D And N.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.