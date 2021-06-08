Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 6:32PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 6:32PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
At 632 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of
Westboro, or 17 miles northwest of Medford. The storm is nearly
stationary.
Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail are possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
North Twin Lake, The Mondeaux Flowage and County Roads D And N.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.