Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 10:59PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 1058 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Ellsworth,

or 13 miles southeast of River Falls, moving west at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

River Falls, Ellsworth, El Paso, Diamond Bluff, Beldenville, Martel

and Esdaile.

Accumulating small hail is occurring with this storm which may result

in slick roads and difficult travel.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.