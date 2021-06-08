Special prosecutors set to probe Casey Goodson Jr. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two special prosecutors have been appointed in the case of the Ohio deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times. Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack named Tim Merkle and Gary Shroyer to assist with investigating and prosecuting the fatal shooting of the 23-year-old Black man by Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy Jason Meade, who is white, in an encounter that is still largely unexplained and involved no body camera or dashcam footage. The appointment also comes just days after the sheriff’s office announced that Meade will retire July 2 on disability.