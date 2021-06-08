Sheryl Underwood of ‘The Talk’ to host Daytime Emmys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sheryl Underwood of “The Talk” will host the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 25. She’ll preside over the 48th annual ceremony in Los Angeles. Underwood co-hosted last year’s virtual show on CBS. The network says talent will appear onstage, as well as from the studios of various shows and homes to accept their trophies. Among the nominees are the both deceased Alex Trebek and Larry King. Trebek will compete in the game show host category for “Jeopardy!” King received a nod in the informative talk show host category.