Rodgers a no-show at Packers minicamp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers opened mandatory minicamps on Tuesday without reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers.

The absence didn't come as a surprise to many NFL insiders.

The new drama becomes whether the Packers will excuse his absence. If the team says it was an unexcused absence, Rodgers would be fined $93,085. If the Packers OK him not being there, he wouldn't have to pay a penny.

It has been a tumultuous offseason between Rodgers and the Packers with reports putting the QB's future in Titletown in question.

It was on the first day of the NFL Draft in April when ESPN was first to report Rodgers wanted out of town.

Since then, the Packers have tried getting the star QB back into good graces but the state of the conversations is unknown. Packers President Mark Murphy recently said the less-public the conversations are, the better.