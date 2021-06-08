Pop-up storms remain possible through end of heat wave later this week

We are now on day 5 of this heat wave that started last Friday with a high of 95. Humidity wasn't that high on Friday, however, so the maximum feels like temperature was actually two degrees cooler than the high. Saturday was the hottest of the stretch so far in terms of high temperature, but again the humidity wasn't that hot so the hottest it felt like was 96.

Sunday was a bit cooler, then yesterday experienced an increase in humidity, which despite the high of "just" 92, it felt as hot as 95 factoring in that dew point of 67.

Today had even higher humidity, and with warmer temps to go with, it felt just as hot as Saturday, and some spots even felt hotter with a heat index around 100 degrees.

With this higher humidity, a few storms have popped up and are very slow moving due to the lack of upper level winds over Wisconsin. Where they form, there will be downpours and lightning, but they will not be organized enough to produce anything severe.

These chances for pop-up showers and storms continue through Friday as the heat wave continues, and Friday's chances are a bit better as a weak cold front moves through.

Temps won't fall too much through the weekend, but the humidity will thankfully start to decline. By early next week, still expect temps in the 80s, but dew points will be in the 50s to low 60s.