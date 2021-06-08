Pet of the Day: Shepherd!

Meet Shepherd a three year old cat at the Eau Claire Humane Association.

Have you always wanted a dog, but the place you live doesn't allow them? If they allow cats only, then Shepard is the pet for you!

Shepherd is really a dog trapped in a cat's body. There is no doubt he could be trained to walk on a leash with a harness and to play fetch. He loves toys and food. Don't leave your food out, or he'll be sure to get into it.

This boy is all about action. He isn't much of a cuddler, but he's sure to be entertaining.

If you think Shepherd would be a perfect fit for you and your family, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.