Old Abes advance in girls soccer tournament, other Tuesday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Two Big Rivers Conference rivals clashed on the pitch on Tuesday, but it was the Old Abes who came away victorious.

Memorial blanked Chi-Hi in a 5-0 victory in round one to move on in the sectional tournament. Shelby Wille lifted Memorial over the top with two goals of her own.

The Old Abes will play either Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln or Eau Claire North on Saturday in the second round.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Greenwood 7, Thorp/Gilman 4

Osseo-Fairchild 0, Bloomer 6

Boyceville 8, Durand 0

Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire Memorial 1

Hudson 6, Eau Claire North 1

Fall Creek 6, Elk Mound 4

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL