Ohio AG suit seeks declaration of Google as public utility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking a court to declare Google a public utility and to regulate it as one. The Republican official filed the lawsuit alleging that Google has overreached its dominance in a way that is discriminatory and anti-competitive to Ohio residents. Yost says the filing makes Ohio the first state in the country to seek a court declaration that Google is a public utility that should be subject to government regulation. The recent complaint is the second lawsuit Yost has filed against Google since December. The first was a multi-state antitrust investigation into Google’s business patterns.