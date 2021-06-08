New faces enter fray as California recall slowly takes shape

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California officials announced six weeks ago that Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom would face an almost certain recall election. But it’s still not clear when the election will be held while the list of candidates continues to grow. State Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley became the latest to announce he is considering stepping in, signaling that many GOP voters continue to look for an alternative to the current field that includes former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner. Kiley, who represents suburbs east of Sacramento, has been one of Newsom’s chief critics in the state capital during the pandemic.