New Belarusian law threatens protesters with years in prison

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law that threatens demonstrators with years in prison. It was the latest move in a relentless crackdown on protests against his rule. The law, which was signed Tuesday, envisages a prison sentence of up to three years for the participants in unsanctioned protests who had faced sanctions for joining them on at least two occasions over a year. Lukashenko has faced months of protests fueled by his reelection to a sixth term in a vote last August that was widely seen as rigged. Belarusian authorities have responded with a fierce crackdown, which was spotlighted again on May 23, when Belarus diverted a Ryanair flight to arrest a dissident journalist who was aboard.