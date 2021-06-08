Most nonprofits emerge from pandemic wounded, but still open

Nonprofits across the nation suffered deep economic hardships and many cut services during the pandemic, but strong government support and stepped-up giving by foundations and individuals averted the widespread charity failures that many experts had feared, according to interviews with experts and a new study out Tuesday. The Center for Effective Philanthropy study shows little evidence to support predictions a year ago of widespread nonprofit failures, though a few ceased operating temporarily and may not resume services. “We were a bit surprised that they fared better than expected,” said Ellie Buteau, vice president for research.