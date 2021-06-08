Mosinee man charged with killing missing woman

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Mosinee man with killing a woman who disappeared last fall. Jesus Contreras Perez was charged Monday in Clark County with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and stalking in connection with 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon’s disappearance in October. According to a criminal complaint, Ayon’s friends told investigators that Perez had been stalking her since she broke up with him. A woman who cut Perez’s hair told police that he was angry that she wouldn’t let him see their child.