Mom from California arrested in Denver in son’s Vegas death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a mother from San Jose, California, has been arrested in Denver less than 12 hours after being identified in Las Vegas as the suspect in the death of her 7-year-old son. Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer says Samantha Moreno Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday by an FBI task force at a hotel not far from Interstate 70. The boy’s identity remained unknown for more than a week after his body was found May 28 by hikers outside Las Vegas. He was identified Monday as Liam Husted. Authorities have not disclosed how he died, but Spencer has said it’s clear he was killed.