Memorial, Menomonie dominate tennis subsectionals, several advance

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- All of the Big Rivers Conference boys tennis teams met again at Tuesday's division one subsectionals matches, but it was Menomonie and Eau Claire Memorial who dominated the day.

Both schools will both send four singles players and two doubles pairings to sectionals on Thursday. Chippewa Falls will also send Sean Martin, their lone singles player to advance. No players from Eau Claire North qualified for sectionals.

The sectional meet for division one will take place on Thursday at the Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire.

You can view full results of today's matches here.