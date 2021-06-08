Memorial boys golf qualifies for D1 state, Biskupski advances in D2

(WQOW)- Golf sectional tournaments happened across the state on Tuesday, and some Chippewa Valley golfers found success.

At the Wausau East sectional, Eau Claire Memorial dominated the day shooting a 300 as a team and winning by 18 strokes over second place Hudson. Three Old Abes finished in the top five, led by freshman Will Schlitz in second with a 73. Memorial will

Division 2 golfers competed at Skyline Golf Course in Black River Falls, and Regis/McDonell's Ben Biskupski was the lone golfer to qualify from our area. His finish tied for fourth was good enough for him to qualify as a top individual player outside of the top winning teams.

The WIAA State Golf Tournament will begin on Monday.

You can view full Division 1 sectional results here, and division 2 results here.