Library of Congress gets health workers’ audio COVID diaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Library of Congress has acquired a digital archive of the real-time impressions of more than 200 frontline health care workers documenting the country’s descent into the COVID-19 pandemic. Partnering with The Nocturnists, a medical storytelling project, the library will receive the raw audio collected for the group’s “Stories from a Pandemic” podcast series, which ran in spring 2020. The digital archive will be housed in the library’s American Folklife Center, which has been building up a collection of oral histories dating back to World War I, including testimonials from 9/11 first responders, and survivors from hurricanes Katrina and Rita.