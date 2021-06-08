Keeping horses cool during extreme heat

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's no secret that it's hot outside. Luckily, most have access to air conditioning and an ice pack. But for animals, that's not always the case.

At Trinity Equestrian Center in Eau Claire, staff said keeping the horses cool is a group effort.

Providing clean, fresh water throughout the day, placing run-in shelters throughout the pastures, and monitoring work schedules are just some of the ways they keep horses from getting too hot.

"Watch their temperatures, watch their breathing rates, make sure we're keeping them as cool as possible, which is hard to do, but if they need to they can come in, we can hose them off, give them a little bit of a bath," said equine specialist, Elizabeth Todd. "A lot of times when we're just watering the water tanks, we'll hose them off as well."

Todd said some indicators of an over-heated horse include a rapid rate of breathing, flared nostrils, increased body temperature and a lack of sweating.