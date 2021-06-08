Israel approves ultranationalist march if police agree

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s security Cabinet has approved a controversial ultranationalist parade next week in Jerusalem if police approve the route. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the agreement Tuesday with Defense Minister Benny Gantz. Under it, the event can go ahead June 15 with a plan “agreed upon by police and organizers.” That would happen two days after the Knesset holds a confidence vote to approve a new government. On Monday, Israeli police blocked the planned procession through parts of Jerusalem’s Old City following warnings it could reignite tensions that led to an Israel-Hamas war. The procession is seen by Palestinians as a provocation.