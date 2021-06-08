Injuries deplete WNBA rosters, teams scramble to fill spots

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been a rough start to the WNBA season with many stars like Diana Taurasi, Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike and Natasha Howard missing extended time because of injuries. That doesn’t even include the players who were sidelined before the season even began like Elena Delle Donne, Angel McCoughtry, Bria Hartley and Alyssa Thomas. Connecticut coach Curt Miller, whose team moved back to No. 1 in the AP power poll this week, says it’s disappointing to see all the injuries and they are magnified because so many star players have been sidelined.