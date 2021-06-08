Harris turns focus to Mexico on trip to address migration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is closing out her first foreign trip Tuesday as she visits Mexico and meets with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. He’s a key but complicated ally in the Biden administration’s efforts to curb the spike in migration at the U.S. border. Lopez Obrador committed in a previous virtual meeting with Harris that the U.S. can “count on us” to help address the issue of irregular migration. But the Mexican president has in the past blamed President Joe Biden for the increase in migration at the border and was chummy with his predecessor, President Donald Trump, despite Trump’s hardline policies towards migrants.