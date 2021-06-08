German police raids tied to money laundering, crime gangs

BERLIN (AP) — Special police units are searching around 30 buildings in connection with money laundering and organized crime in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Investigators on Tuesday morning raided homes, offices and stores in Duisburg, Leverkusen, Gelsenkirchen and other cities in the Rhineland and Ruhr Valley, according to German news agency dpa. The agency said police confiscated possessions and executed arrest warrants. Investigators planned to release further details on the raids later in the day.