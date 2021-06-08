Foundation to spend $1.3B to vaccinate Africans for COVID

One of the largest foundations in the world announced Tuesday it will spend $1.3 billion over the next three years to acquire and deliver COVID-19 vaccines for more than 50 million people in Africa. The first-of-its-kind initiative from the Mastercard Foundation is aiming to bolster Africa’s lagging vaccination campaign amid widespread fears of a third wave of infections on the continent. The foundation will purchase single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the discounted rate negotiated by African Union during its 220 million dose deal with the vaccine manufacturer. A spokeswoman says the doses from the initiative will begin to be available in August.