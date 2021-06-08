Former brewery worker charged with threatening mass shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former worker at the Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee has been charged with threatening to open fire at the facility after learning his termination had been upheld. Online court records show Jamal Jury was charged Saturday with making terrorist threats and sending threatening computer messages. According to a criminal complaint obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jury was suspended from his job in February 2020 for threatening to open fire during a workplace argument. Later that day another brewery worker, Anthony Ferrill, shot five of his co-workers before he killed himself. Jury was taken into custody shortly after that shooting but investigators concluded he wasn’t involved.