Florida judge favors pre-dawn partying in rowdy South Beach

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida judge has sided with the Clevelander hotel in a lawsuit over a new Miami Beach law that sets a 2 a.m. closing time in the South Beach entertainment district. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Circuit Judge Beatrice Butchko ruled Monday that the city commission’s vote approving the law wasn’t properly executed. The new law aimed at curbing the late-night partying on South Beach went into effect May 22 for seven months. The entertainment district had been serving alcohol until 5 a.m. The judge called the city’s move arbitrary. Mayor Dan Gelber says the city will appeal.