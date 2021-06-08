EXPLAINER: The US investigation into COVID-19 origins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Once dismissed by most public health experts and government officials, the hypothesis that COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab is now receiving scrutiny under a new U.S. investigation. Experts say a 90-day review ordered by President Joe Biden will push American intelligence agencies to collect more information and review what they already have. Former State Department officials under President Donald Trump have publicly pushed for the investigation. Many scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, still say they believe the virus most likely occurred in nature and jumped from animals to humans.