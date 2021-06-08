Eau Claire City Council fills vacant seat

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tuesday night, the Eau Claire City Council voted to fill its vacant seat.

One candidate, Trace Skoglund, dropped out Monday. Nine others were still in the running to get the spot of former city councilperson Mai Xiong. Xiong resigned back in April to focus on her role as vice chair to Gov. Tony Evers' Equity and Inclusion Council.

Dr. Roderick Jones won the seat with a total of seven votes, then received unanimous approval.



Dr. Jones works for the Special Education and Inclusive Practices Department at UW-Eau Claire.