Chris Harrison out as host of ‘The Bachelor’

(WQOW) - After almost 20 years of holding claim to the final rose, Chris Harrison is leaving as host of the popular "Bachelor" dating show franchise.

Harrison, who has hosted "The Bachelor" "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" on ABC since 2002 temporarily stopped hosting the programs back in February after making controversial comments about pictures posted by a former show contestant

Pictures of Rachael Kirkconnell attending an antebellum-themed party in 2018 surfaced while Kirkconnell appeared on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor" in 2020. Harrison defended Kirkconnell and subsequently stepped aside from the ABC programs.

On Tuesday, Harrison officially bid farewell to "Bachelor Nation" in an Instagram post where he said he was excited to start the next chapter.