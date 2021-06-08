Case of former Bloomer boy accused of trying to kill brother is moved out of adult court

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - The case of a 12-year-old former Bloomer boy accused of trying to murder his younger brother is now being heard in juvenile court.

Investigators say in January he stabbed his 7-year-old brother four times in the back, stomach and near the heart. It happened at a home in Douglas County.

Under state law, the 12-year-old was first charged as an adult but over the objections of the district attorney the judge hearing the case recently moved it to juvenile court.

The judge made his ruling after hearing arguments on treatment available, depreciating the seriousness of the crime and deterring the juvenile from future criminal behavior.

In juvenile courts, the judge decides the case and not a jury.